Tangipahoa sheriff's office mourns loss of deputy

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Friends are family are mourning the loss of a sheriff's deputy after he died from suicide Sunday afternoon.

Deputy Myles Ledet started his career in law enforcement in the Hammond Police Department as a corrections officer before he joined the sheriff's department as a patrol deputy.

“Deputy Ledet is described by his coworkers as a kind and extremely lovable man,” Police Chief Jimmy Travis said. “He was the kind of person to give you the shirt off his back."

Sheriff Edwards asked the public to keep the Ledet family in their thoughts and prayers as they mourn the loss of a great friend and family member.

WBRZ is sharing this information because the sheriff's office has released it in hopes of helping the community understand its loss. If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, or the 24-hour crisis counseling and emotional support line serving the Greater Baton Rouge Area at 225-924-3900.