66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tangipahoa sheriff's office mourns loss of deputy

3 hours 8 minutes 2 seconds ago Monday, December 05 2022 Dec 5, 2022 December 05, 2022 4:34 AM December 05, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Friends are family are mourning the loss of a sheriff's deputy after he died from suicide Sunday afternoon. 

Deputy Myles Ledet started his career in law enforcement in the Hammond Police Department as a corrections officer before he joined the sheriff's department as a patrol deputy. 

“Deputy Ledet is described by his coworkers as a kind and extremely lovable man,” Police Chief Jimmy Travis said. “He was the kind of person to give you the shirt off his back."

Sheriff Edwards asked the public to keep the Ledet family in their thoughts and prayers as they mourn the loss of a great friend and family member.

Trending News

WBRZ is sharing this information because the sheriff's office has released it in hopes of helping the community understand its loss. If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, or the 24-hour crisis counseling and emotional support line serving the Greater Baton Rouge Area at 225-924-3900.

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days