Tailgating to return to LSU games

BATON ROUGE - Tailgating appears to be returning to LSU campus this fall.

According to LSU Sports Site, TigerDroppings, LSU athletic director Scott Woodward announced Wednesday, during a radio interview, that tailgating on LSU's campus this fall will be back on and "wide open."

Woodward told 104.5's "Off The Bench" audience that, "Tailgating is going to be wide open and hopefully fun."

He went on to say, "This (Tiger Stadium vaccination) policy doesn't apply to tailgating and I want to make that clear. This is strictly for the entrance of the stadium."

Woodward added the following cautionary suggestion, "But we want people to be safe out there and do the smart thing that you do when you are going around your normal life. Practice a little social distancing because this is a very nasty virus with this variant being very, very virulent and we just need to be very careful. But these policies do not affect tailgating but please, for everyone, be very careful."

According to LSU's website, the following regulations related to tailgating currently remain in place, but are subject to change:

TAILGATING LOCATIONS

Tailgating is not permitted in travel lanes on roads, parking lots, sidewalks, bike paths or landscaped areas. No tents or other items may be placed in these areas or obstruct access.

TAILGATING SETUP

Tailgating Setup is allowed after 5 p.m. on the Friday prior to game day. Also, tailgate setups are subject to removal for violation of tailgating policies. Please direct all questions regarding tailgating to LSU Athletics Guest Services at (225) 578-4085.

TENTS CANOPIES/DISPLAYS (CORPORATE LOGOS)

Tent canopies/covers are considered signage/displays – Tent canopies may not display corporate logos, advertising, or signage (tent canopies should be plain/generic). Violators will be told to take down or remove corporate logos.

UTILITIES OWNED BY UNIVERSITY

The use of electrical outlets in or on LSU facilities, or other utilities such as water sources, is expressly prohibited. This policy will be strictly enforced and violators will be subject to arrest for theft of utilities.

GENERATORS

Portable electrical generators are permitted, but are discouraged. For temporary electrical needs, LSU recommends the use of battery operated inverters that convert the battery current to house current. These recommended devices do not generate hazardous carbon monoxide emissions, do not require gasoline cans and resultant hazards, and do not create noise that is potentially damaging to hearing and a nuisance to fellow tailgaters. The operation of portable electrical generators that create excessive noise, emission hazards or other safety concerns will not be permitted.

GLASS CONTAINERS

Glass containers are strongly discouraged for use during tailgating activities.

TENT SIZE

LSU discourages the use of tents larger than 10’ by 10’. Tents may not be staked into the ground.

TENTS DURING GAME

Tents should be taken down before you enter the game.

TENTS IN PARKING LOTS

Fans using a tent or canopy over the tailgate of a vehicle should restrict the size to no larger than 10’ x 10’ and may not take up space in other parking spaces or travel lanes. Tents may not be used to save parking spaces. Tents must not block travel lanes.