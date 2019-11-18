T-Mobile CEO to step down April, 2020

Photo: The Verge

T-Mobile has announced that its CEO, John Legere, will be stepping down following the expiration of his contract in April 2020.

It’s a heavy baton, but we are lucky the amazing @JohnLegere has been carrying it for 7+ years and counting. And we’re doubly lucky the incredible @SievertMike is ready for the hand-off this coming spring. ?? pic.twitter.com/l3npTiN9YW — T-Mobile (@TMobile) November 18, 2019

According to CNN, Legere will be replaced by T-Mobile’s current president and chief operating officer, Mike Sievert.

?? I’ve got some important news! On May 1, I’ll be handing the magenta CEO reigns over to @SievertMike as my successor. This move has been under development for a long time and I couldn’t be more confident in the future of @TMobile under his leadership. — John Legere (@JohnLegere) November 18, 2019

The company’s announcement comes amid speculation that Legere is a leading contender to become CEO of WeWork.

In any case, T-Mobile says Legere will remain a board member and assist with the company’s pending acquisition of Sprint.

Interestingly, Sprint has a controlling interest in WeWork, the very company Legere is rumored to possibly be moving to.

As of now, talk of Legere’s move to WeWork is only speculation.