T-Mobile CEO to step down April, 2020

52 minutes 31 seconds ago Monday, November 18 2019 Nov 18, 2019 November 18, 2019 8:48 AM November 18, 2019 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: The Verge

T-Mobile has announced that its CEO, John Legere, will be stepping down following the expiration of his contract in April 2020.

According to CNN, Legere will be replaced by T-Mobile’s current president and chief operating officer, Mike Sievert.

The company’s announcement comes amid speculation that Legere is a leading contender to become CEO of WeWork.

In any case, T-Mobile says Legere will remain a board member and assist with the company’s pending acquisition of Sprint.

Interestingly, Sprint has a controlling interest in WeWork, the very company Legere is rumored to possibly be moving to.

As of now, talk of Legere’s move to WeWork is only speculation.

