Sylvia's Christmas special, the Yule Log and more: See WBRZ's Christmas programming here

BATON ROUGE – WBRZ and WBRZ Plus will broadcast and stream various Christmas-related shows Saturday, Christmas Day.

Starting at 5 a.m., the Yule Log will be seen burning on WBRZ Plus. The Yule Log will be seen on WBRZ Plus’ broadcast channel on Cox 11, Eatel 2 and with an antenna on 2.2 as well as streaming live on WBRZ.com, the WBRZ News app and apps for smart TVs – click here to stream WBRZ Plus.

The Yule Log will be paused for kids programming from 6 a.m. – Nine on WBRZ Plus Saturday.

At Nine o’clock, the Yule Log returns to WBRZ Plus. Also at nine o’clock Saturday morning, the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade will be seen on WBRZ Channel 2. The parade telecast will be on TV from nine to 11 a.m.

At 11 a.m. on WBRZ Channel 2, Sylvia Weatherspoon will present her annual Spirit of Christmas show featuring stories from around Baton Rouge about people celebrating the holiday. Following the Spirit of Christmas is Christmas Across America, A Small Town Big Deal Celebration at 11:30 a.m. on WBRZ Channel 2.

From 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Catholic Mass from Our Lady of Mercy will be seen on WBRZ Plus.

The Yule Log returns to its burning telecast at 11:30 on WBRZ Plus and will be seen for the rest of the day.

Sylvia’s Spirit of Christmas show will broadcast for an encore presentation at 9:30 p.m. on WBRZ Plus and streaming platforms followed by WBRZ News 2 at 10:00.

NBA Basketball will be seen on WBRZ Channel 2 from 1 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday.