Suspicious overseas shipments lead to arrest in Amite

AMITE - An investigation prompted by a seizure of illegal goods imported from Europe and South America has led to the arrest of an Amite man on multiple felony charges.

The probe began in March, when Homeland Security investigators notified Louisiana State Police that customs agents had identified a suspicious shipment from Bulgaria, which was bound for Amite. The package contained counterfeit General Motors Vehicle Identification Number plates.

A second package with phony Ford VIN plates was intercepted six days after the first one. It, too, was destined for Amite.

On the same day, a third shipment -- containing "multiple forms" of counterfeit identity -- was also stopped mid-journey.

As part of the investigation, detectives searched the home of Tijuan Rayun Self, whose address matched those on the first and third shipments.

The search turned up a 2019 Ford F-250 truck that had been stolen in February from a Mississippi dealership -- valued at $67,000; a stolen 2020 double axle trailer, worth $16,000; and multiple stolen credit cards.

The discovery led to the arrest of Self on counts including possession of stolen goods, attempted motor vehicle alteration, attempted identity theft and more.

He was booked at the Tangipahoa Parish Prison.