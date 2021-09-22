Latest Weather Blog
Suspects in SUV break down burglary arrested
WALKER- Deputies have arrested two brothers for breaking into a home earlier this month.
Derrick Jones, 18, and Donald Jones, 26, are charged with simple burglary and illegal possession of stolen things.
On Jan. 3, the brothers broke into a home off Meadow Crossing Drive. Authorities say the two stole TVs, computers and jewelry and stuffed them into a black Yukon they had driven to the home. As the two tried to make their escape, the getaway car failed to start.
According to deputies, the thieves were able to get the engine running again after some time and drove off before the victim returned home.
Authorities later learned that the car was reported stolen out of Baton Rouge. It is believed that the brothers will be tied to other crimes in the Baton Rouge area.
