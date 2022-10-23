Suspected drunk driver arrested in fatal crash Sunday morning

LABADIEVILLE - A suspected drunk driver was arrested after a fatal crash in Assumption Parish early Sunday morning.

According to State Police, 64-year-old Juana Ramos was driving along LA-308 near Orchid Street around 5 a.m.

Troopers said Ramos crossed the center line on the highway and hit a truck driven by Jody Deville Jr. head-on.

Both of the drivers were wearing their seatbelts, but Ramos died in the crash. Deville was taken to a hospital for moderate injuries.

Troopers said Deville was under the influence at the time of the crash and he was arrested for a DWI.