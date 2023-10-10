68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Suspected drug dealer arrested, found with heroin mixed with fentanyl

1 hour 24 minutes 42 seconds ago Tuesday, October 10 2023 Oct 10, 2023 October 10, 2023 9:06 PM October 10, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

GEISMAR - After a two-week investigation, deputies in Ascension Parish arrested a suspected drug dealer on Monday. 

Deputies said they stopped 54-year-old Reggie Holland's car when he was leaving his Geismar home and found 55 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl, 82 grams of cocaine and a gun. Deputies added that Holland had warrants out for sexual battery and simple battery. 

Trending News

Holland was booked with possession with the intent to distribute heroin, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, two-counts of sexual battery, and simple battery. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days