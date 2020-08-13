Suspect ran inside store after vehicles exchanged gunfire on Airline Highway

GONZALES - An alleged gunman involved in a shootout on Airline Highway was taken into custody after he tried to evade police inside an office supply store.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the situation unfolded on Airline Highway where two parties began shooting at one another from two different vehicles. Two additional subjects were in the vehicle with the alleged gunman and fled on foot. They were apprehended shortly after.

Police are currently working the investigation to locate the second suspect who fled the scene in what is assumed to be a silver Camaro.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to an anonymous tip line from any cellular device, or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP(7868).