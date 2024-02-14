Suspect linked to body of Georgia man found at funeral home arrested after chase Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - A man previously arrested in the death of a Georgia contractor found at a funeral home was arrested in a chase Wednesday afternoon.

Derrick Perkins, 46, was arrested around 11:45 a.m. after trying to escape arrest in a stolen 2020 Nissan Maxima. The owner of the car called the police about the theft, leading to the chase. The stolen car led officers through Perkins Road and through the I-110 construction zone on East Lakeshore at City Park Lake before Perkins lost control of the vehicle and crashed near the exit ramp on Evangeline Street.

Perkins was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer, and resisting an officer.

Perkins was originally implicated as a person involved in the death of Nathan Millard, who was found dumped into a vacant lot in March 2023.

At the time, the accused drug dealer then told police he "panicked" and had accused prostitute Tiffany Guidry help him roll up Millard in the rug he was lying on when he died. They then loaded the body into the trunk of Perkins' car. He said they eventually disposed of Millard's body at a vacant lot along Scenic Highway, where the remains were found on March 6.

He also has two cases pending in East Baton Rouge Parish that are connected to Millard's disappearance and death. The two charges are unlawful disposal of human remains and obstruction of justice and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle related to a stolen car he allegedly used around the time of Millard’s death.

Perkins was arrested March 13, 2023, and was released on bond in October. His bond conditions required him to register with a service that monitors defendants while out on bond using their cell phones, but he did not have a cell phone at the time, leading him to never register for it despite the service mandating 10 days to register.

He was scheduled for a court appearance January 9 and never showed up for court.