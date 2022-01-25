48°
Suspect in custody after police chase along Florida Boulevard led officers to Tecumseh Street home
BATON ROUGE - A suspect who led officers on a chase through Baton Rouge Tuesday night is in custody after officers surrounded a residence on Tecumseh Street.
Baton Rouge Police Department said the pursuit started around 8:50 p.m. on Florida Boulevard.
The suspect led officers to a residence on Tecumseh Street where they were taken into custody at 9:30 p.m.
No more details are immediately available.
