Suspect in custody after police chase along Florida Boulevard led officers to Tecumseh Street home

BATON ROUGE - A suspect who led officers on a chase through Baton Rouge Tuesday night is in custody after officers surrounded a residence on Tecumseh Street.

Baton Rouge Police Department said the pursuit started around 8:50 p.m. on Florida Boulevard.

The suspect led officers to a residence on Tecumseh Street where they were taken into custody at 9:30 p.m.

No more details are immediately available.