Suspect had child in car during high-speed chase down I-10, caught at WBR truck stop

LOBDELL/PORT ALLEN- A driver led troopers on a chase through multiple parishes before being cornered at a truck stop along I-10 late Tuesday afternoon.

The chase unfolded after 5 p.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate in Iberville Parish when the driver refused to pull over for a traffic stop. Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi said the driver was suspected of carrying drugs and also had a small child in the vehicle.

"Once he was interrogated by the officer on scene, he jumped back into the vehicle and took off." Stassi told WBRZ. "He wrecked his own vehicle and tried to jump out and ended up getting ran over by his own vehicle." Stassi continued.

The pursuit came to an end after the driver crashed near a gas station at the LA 415 exit, where the suspect was reportedly taken into custody and transported to a hospital.

Two passengers, including the child, were in the car at the time. Only the driver, who had a leg injury, was hurt in the crash.

Sheriff Stassi also told WBRZ they aren't sure what drugs, or how much, were in the car. They hope to know soon.

"The vehicle has been detained and search warrants are being gathered to search the vehicle," Stassi said.

WBRZ asked how deputies knew the car had drugs inside. That information was not provided yet.