54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Suspect arrested for shooting, killing homeless man Tuesday afternoon

1 hour 31 minutes 32 seconds ago Tuesday, February 15 2022 Feb 15, 2022 February 15, 2022 10:23 PM February 15, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One man is dead and another is behind bars following a shooting that later turned fatal Tuesday afternoon.

Brandon Williams, 21, was booked into EBR Parish Prison Tuesday evening for second degree murder. Williams is accused of shooting 26-year-old Sadi Armstead around 1 p.m. in the 1160 block of Sherwood Hollow Ct. 

Police say Williams shot Armstead after a verbal altercation between the two in a parking lot. 

Trending News

Armstead was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days