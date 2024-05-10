84°
Latest Weather Blog
Detectives searching for suspect in Garyville shooting that left one person dead
GARYVILLE - Detectives are searching for an alleged murder suspect after a shooting that happened Tuesday and left one person dead.
The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office says it is looking for Timothy Johnson, who is believed the be connected to a shooting. He is wanted for one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
Trending News
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the SJPSO's investigations division at (985) 359-TIPS.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former LSU basketball player Glen 'Big Baby' Davis sentenced to 40 months...
-
Baker Police searching for man accused of theft from Valeros gas station
-
Department of Wildlife and Fisheries makes nine DWI arrests over two days...
-
BRFD: Sumrall Drive fire that damaged two houses deemed arson
-
EBR announces improvements along North Sherwood Forest Drive
Sports Video
-
LSU's Brian Kelly sit-down interview heading into summer
-
LSU softball walks it off after 14 innings in first round of...
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series