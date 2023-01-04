Survey seeks input on prospective pro hockey team

BATON ROUGE - The group behind an effort to bring professional hockey back to Baton Rouge is asking for the public's feedback via an online survey.

The questionnaire was posted following this week's third and final game in a series staged at the Raising Cane's River Center Arena. The games -- which featured teams from out of state -- were a way to gauge interest in a potential local franchise.

The group "Baton Rouge Pro Hockey" is now assessing the experience of those who attended those contests.

Those who complete the survey will be entered in a drawing for a prize to be awarded next week.

Strong attendance -- including a sellout of 7,753 fans for Monday's finale -- has boosted the prospects of securing a franchise affiliated with the Federal Prospects Hockey League. An announcement could happen in early 2023.