Latest Weather Blog
Superintendent of Catholic Schools to step down next summer
BATON ROUGE - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge announced Wednesday that the Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Baton Rouge is stepping down from her post next summer.
According to a news release, Dr. Melanie B. Palmisano will leave her position as Superintendent June 30, 2022.
Palmisano has coordinated Catholic school efforts in the diocese for nearly 13 years.
In February, she told Bishop Michael Duca about her plans to retire and it was mutually agreed that she would continue to serve until mid-2022.
Palmisano has nearly four decades of experience as a teacher, principal, and superintendent.
The Diocese says she will continue her educational career as an independent consultant and coach to schools.
Trending News
A search committee will be formed in the coming weeks as the diocese seeks a new leader for the Catholic Schools Office.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
QB Max Johnson plans to transfer from LSU
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
-
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football...
-
Fans share their excitement about new LSU head coach Brian Kelly