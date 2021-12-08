Superintendent of Catholic Schools to step down next summer

Dr. Melanie Palmisano

BATON ROUGE - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge announced Wednesday that the Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Baton Rouge is stepping down from her post next summer.

According to a news release, Dr. Melanie B. Palmisano will leave her position as Superintendent June 30, 2022.

Palmisano has coordinated Catholic school efforts in the diocese for nearly 13 years.

In February, she told Bishop Michael Duca about her plans to retire and it was mutually agreed that she would continue to serve until mid-2022.

Palmisano has nearly four decades of experience as a teacher, principal, and superintendent.

The Diocese says she will continue her educational career as an independent consultant and coach to schools.

A search committee will be formed in the coming weeks as the diocese seeks a new leader for the Catholic Schools Office.