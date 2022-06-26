Sunday PM Forecast: Wetter pattern for the coming week

Temperatures will trend closer to normal as more showers move in.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Temperatures tonight will be in this mid-70s as showers continue to fizzle out. Monday temperatures will be in the low-mid 90s before more showers bubble up. About half of the area is expected to see rain. Showers and storms live and die by the power of the sun. As the sun goes down, showers will fall apart, and it will dry out. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Up Next: A bit more rain in the extended forecast will help keep the temperatures down. Afternoon highs will still reach the low to mid 90s, but the afternoon hours will bring scattered showers. Not everyone will see rain every day, but there is a chance every afternoon. Rainfall totals for the week are coming in from 1-3 inches of much needed rain. Higher totals will be closer to the coast. This amount of rain is manageable over a 7-day period. The Storm Station will continue to monitor for the risk of locally heavy rainfall. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device.

In the Tropics

There are two disturbances to watch. A disturbance in the Atlantic is going to travel west into the Caribbean but is unlikely to enter the Gulf. At this time, it is not expected to impact the local forecast. The other disturbance is going to contribute to a little extra rain this week. It is unlikely to develop into an organized tropical system, but we will see impacts in terms of rain in the next 5-7 days. A manageable 1-3 inches of rain is expected over the next week. We will be monitoring the risk for locally heavy rainfall.

Central Tropical Atlantic:

Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with a tropical wave located about 1000 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands continues to show signs of organization. Environmental conditions appear conducive for further development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the early to the middle part of this week. This system is forecast to move westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the tropical Atlantic, approach the Windward Islands on Tuesday, and move across the southeastern Caribbean Sea on Wednesday and Thursday. Interests in the Windward Islands should monitor the progress of this system.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...40 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...high...70 percent.





Northern Gulf of Mexico:

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the north-central and northeastern Gulf of Mexico are associated with a trough of low pressure. Development of this system is expected to be slow to occur as it drifts westward to west-southwestward across the northern Gulf of Mexico over the next few days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.