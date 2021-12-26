Sunday PM Forecast: Mild temperatures continue, rain chances return this week

The Forecast



After an unseasonably warm Christmas holiday, we will continue the trend of above average temperatures for the next several days.



Overnight, low temperatures will only bottom out in the mid 60s.



Monday afternoon will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs close to 80 once again.

Looking Ahead:

A more unsettled weather pattern is expected as we move into the new work week. Monday will be dry, but the chance for a few passing showers returns on Tuesday. Wednesday, a slow moving front will move close to the area sparking up showers and a few storms. One or two storms could be on the strong side, but the higher threat for that will be north of the Baton Rouge area.



At the end of the seven day forecast, we will likely see our next blast of cold, winter air move into the deep south. Forecast models are coming into better agreement on low temperatures dropping back into the 30s next Sunday night.





-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





