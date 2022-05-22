Sunday PM Forecast: Many more hot and humid days in the forecast

Afternoon showers are beginning to pop up around the area.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Today we stayed on the drier side but more showers will be rolling in in the evening hours. Not everyone will see a shower and if you do it is nothing that will ruin any evening plans. Overnight we will be cooling off to the low 70s. We have a lot of cloud cover in the area that is locking in our temperatures. Monday morning muggies will be present. Temperatures will warm up into the mid-80s. Sunshine is expected for most of the day. Some afternoon showers are possible. Not a total washout.

Up Next: More rain less heat. Temperatures throughout the week stay pretty mild in the mid-80s. We will be seeing lots of cloud cover throughout the area and this will help keep our temperatures down. As we go throughout the week summertime like pop up showers are expected in the afternoon hours. If we see a break in the cloud cover temperatures could pick up into the high 80s. By the time we get to the end of the week, our rainy trend comes to an end. We start to see sunny skies for our Memorial Day weekend. Temperatures will be sneaking back into the 90s by the weekend.

Tropics Update: The National Hurricane Center had identified an area of potential development just south of the Alabama/ Florida border. This system has a 10% chance of developing over the next 48 hours and next 5 days. This system will not be impacting the Baton Rouge area.

Click here to see the 7-day forecast.