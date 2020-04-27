Sunday Journal: Future healthcare workers from FranU eager to graduate and assist in relief efforts

As the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University converts to online classes, future healthcare workers fast track their final semester to graduate a week early in hopes of contributing to COVID-19 relief work.

In this week's episode of Sunday Journal audiences will hear from the university's leaders and from some of the young men and women who are eager to sacrifice their time and energy on behalf of the community.