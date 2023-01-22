Sunday AM Forecast: Plenty of sunshine and dry time in today's forecast

Cloudy start to the day but by the afternoon skies will clear out.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The second half of your weekend will be pleasant. We are starting the day with temperatures in the 50s and overcast skies. The thick layer of cloud cover will begin to move out of the area as the day goes on and by the afternoon you can expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-60s. Most people will not see rain today but there is a chance for some drizzle, especially for areas further south.

Up Next: Monday the dry pattern will continue will a chilly start to the day and afternoon highs are expected to top out near 60°. Enjoy the dry time and sunshine while we have it because we are always looking ahead to the next rainmaker. Tuesday morning will start dry and calm. As winds begin to shift out of the south as the cold front approaches more clouds will build in and even some early showers ahead of the main line. Showers and storms will be on the strong side going into Tuesday afternoon. The main threats for this next system are gusty winds, an isolated spin-up tornado, and heavy rain. Be sure you are staying connected to the Storm Station for the latest updates on our next chance for severe weather. The front will be quick moving and by lunchtime on Wednesday we will be in the clear. The end of your workweek will have calm weather with daytime highs in the mid-50s and plenty of sunshine. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.