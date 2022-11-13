Sunday AM Forecast: More cold mornings are on the way

A cold start to the day and temperatures are going to hold well below average all week.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Have you stepped outside yet this morning? Or maybe you checked your WBRZ WX App and saw temperatures in the mid-30s waking up this morning. With completely clear skies overnight temperatures were able to fall into the low-30s across the Capital Area. Areas further north have a greater potential for seeing some frost at the start of the day. Amite, Wilkinson, and Pike counties are under a freeze warning until 8am. Temperatures are expected to be at or below freezing for those areas. Daytime highs will struggle to get into the upper-50s, but the sun will be out. Our winds begin to shift out of the east bringing just a little more moisture into the forecast. Overnight temperatures will fall back into the mid-30s but we will start to see more cloud cover building in before the forecast begins to change.

Up Next: Monday the dry pattern changes up as our next big rain maker moves into the area. You will start your Monday with cold conditions and mostly cloudy skies. Easterly winds funnel in more moisture to help fuel some showers and storms later in the day. Rain will build in from the west as our next frontal system moves in. It will be another quick passage and by Monday afternoon most people will see rain, but then the shower activity quickly continues moving to the east overnight. Daytime highs will hold in the upper-50s thanks to the dense cloud cover. Tuesday morning some showers will linger but temperatures will remain on the cooler side. Showers and storms are likely for most of the area. The cooler temperatures stick around for the rest of your workweek. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.