Sunday AM Forecast: It will be another HOT day across the Capital Area

More sunshine in your weekend forecast.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: A cooler start this morning with some spots dipping into the 50s. Dense cloud cover around the area will begin to break up as the day goes on. By the afternoon, there will be mostly sunny skies and temperatures will be back in the mid-80s. Spotty showers will be possible later in the day. The showers will not stick around for very long, and most people will stay completely dry. Overnight, rain chances will go up as the next system passes just north of the viewing area.

Up Next: Our northern areas have a better chance of seeing showers overnight. Most of the rain will fizzle out just before your morning commute. Areas south of I-10/ I-12 will likely stay completely dry. Once those showers move out cloud cover and moisture will stick around. Temperatures will still manage to climb back into the mid-80s. Temperatures will continue a steady climb and we will be flirting with record breaking heat on Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon the next rainmaker sets up across the area. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.