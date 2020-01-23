63°
Student suspended after bringing knife to Baker High

Thursday, January 23 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BAKER - A local high school student is being disciplined after bringing a knife to campus last week.

Superintendent Herman Brister says the incident happened Jan. 15 at Baker High School. School officials say faculty caught a student carrying a blade around 7:30 a.m.

The principal suspended the student involved. The school system says the teen will at least face in-school suspension.

A hearing was held Wednesday to discuss the incident. 

