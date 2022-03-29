Strong winds moving in ahead of strong storms on Wednesday

Winds will keep getting stronger ahead of Wednesday afternoon storms. Secure your outdoor objects as soon as you can.

Next 24 Hours: Skies will be partly sunny helping high temperatures into the mid-80s. Secure outdoor objects. It will be breezy with winds will be out of the south at 15-25mph and gusts up to 30mph. The winds will keep picking up on Wednesday.

Up Next: Wednesday morning temperatures will be near 70° and highs will max out in the mid-80s. Due to a very strong surface low pressure moving through the region, winds are expected to be quite strong through the day, even without any rain or thunderstorms. A Wind Advisory starts at 8 a.m. Wednesday through 9 p.m. Winds will be sustained out of the south at 20-30mph with gusts 40-50mph+ possible. Know that winds of that magnitude can be enough to fall weak trees and powerlines so be ready for any related issues, even if you do not experience severe weather.

A fast-moving line of thunderstorms is expected between 2pm – 8pm. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has assigned a 4/5 “moderate risk” of severe weather north of I-12 with a 3/5 “enhanced risk” to the south. In this case, the time for severe weather should be limited to along and perhaps just ahead of the squall line—it will not be an all day event or all day washout. CLICK HERE to see the full futurecast. The biggest threat from these storms will be damaging wind gusts over 60mph. The SPC is even indicating a chance for wind gusts over hurricane force (74mph)! Though a lower threat than the last event, a brief tornado is also possible. Skies will clear overnight into Thursday with a pair of mostly sunny and seasonable afternoons to close out the week. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

BOTTOM LINES:

*STRONG THUNDERSTORMS - possible Wednesday afternoon, likely limited to 2-4 hour window

*MAIN THREATS - damaging wind gusts over 60mph, isolated tornado possible

*GUSTY WIND - non-thunderstorms gusts over 50mph possible all day, tie down loose objects

*BE WEATHER AWARE - charge mobile devices, have a way to receive alerts, know the safest place to go

SAFETY: Make sure you have a way to receive warnings in the event storms in your area turn severe. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. If a tornado warning or severe thunderstorm warning is issued, seek shelter in a low-level, interior room of a sturdy building. Take pets (on a leash) with you, have on hard-soled shoes, monitor storm coverage on a wireless device and cover your head in the event of wind or tornado impact. For more on tornado safety, CLICK HERE.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather, please have access to alerts through Wednesday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings.

