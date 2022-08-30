Storm water master plan implementation means end of development moratorium

BATON ROUGE - Tuesday evening, the city-parish unveiled its Storm Water Master Plan after five years of research.

The plan, which you can view here, lays out the different ways the city-parish will combat flooding.

A year ago, the Metro Council put a 12-month moratorium on new development in place due to flooding concerns.

At the beginning of August, they extended it six more months so developers could learn and implement the new building codes set forth by the new plan.

"We wanted that data, that science, to really drive the policy decisions, and while that data was being gathered and while we go out and get public input for those development changes, we put the moratorium in place on a temporary basis,” councilman Rowdy Gaudet said.

Possible building code changes could include a minimum slab elevation, to raise buildings a little bit, as well as fill and drainage requirements.

"These are changes that are going to affect how and where East Baton Rouge Parish develops in the future. These are changes that are going to affect development in special flood hazard areas, so we want a lot of feedback on these proposed changes.”

Gaudet says he does not expect to extend the moratorium past those six months.