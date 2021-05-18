Stories of heroism emerge from Monday's flood, flashbacks of 2016 for others

BATON ROUGE- Flooding fears are fresh in everyone's minds once again after a Monday night deluge that swamped parts of the WBRZ viewing area with more than 12 inches of rain.

Gwen Cotton said she began hearing screams from her patio Monday night and called 911.

"As I'm on my porch I see people swimming towards our subdivision, towards my house, and they are screaming and running up the street," Cotton said.

Cotton, not knowing what was going on, grabbed her phone to record it. A mother and her two boys escaped a sinking car near the corner of Pecue and Highland Road.

"A mom and two sons literally swam out of the windows," Cotton said.

She assisted them until the water went down and it was safe to bring them home. Down the street, there are similar stories.

Russell Saloom was driving his car home from dinner when he lost control.

"If I had seen it was that high, I certainly would not have done it," Saloom said. "I didn't expect this to flood."

Saloom said his home flooded during the great flood of 2016. He moved to Baton Rouge after that and didn't expect to deal with the same issues on Highland Road.

"We moved over here off Highland road," Saloom said. "Casa Colina, which means 'high house' in Spanish, and all the water around here... It's ironic."

From Highland Road to Perkins and Pecue, dozens of residents in the Lakes at Jamestown subdivision spent the day cleaning up.

"It came up fast and started creeping up the driveway and into the front door," Corrie Mackey said. "Everyone stayed up all night to mop it out as fast as they could, but some of these families couldn't get their furniture up fast enough."

Mackey and her neighbors were helping one another Tuesday with assistance from their kids who were out of school. Mackey said her anxiety is still high from the 2016 flood.

"Hurricane or not, now every time it storms... It will be in the back of your head, 'what are you going to do if it gets up there?'" Mackey said.

Down from Mackey's subdivision, roads were still impassable Tuesday. Big rigs were stuck and trucks navigating the high water had to turn around.

Homes in other subdivisions also took on water. In the Country Club of Louisiana, residents shared pictures of water up to their ankles in their living rooms.

With fresh stories to tell, many people said they'll never underestimate mother nature.