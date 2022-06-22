Still no sign of imported infant formula in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE - Operation Fly Formula is still ongoing through the formula shortage as Abbott's formula plant in Michigan remains closed due to weather issues.

Jen Nicklas, Director of Nutrition Services with the Louisiana Department of Health, says domestic formula product is slowly coming back as WIC redemption numbers are going up.

"We're seeing it go back up compared to the last March and April months," she said. "May, we saw a higher amount of redemptions so that's getting us an idea that the product is available."

Operation Fly Formula planes full of imported formula continue to come to the states. Wednesday, the Biden Administration announced it's bringing in formula from Mexico. It will help fill empty store shelves, but whether or not that imported formula has made its way into Louisiana and Baton Rouge remains to be seen.

"I don't know if those imported products are here just yet," Nicklas said. "We're not hearing a whole lot about imported formula being available in our general area, but we are seeing the domestic normal products. We're seeing that production go up and we're seeing the availability go up in the greater Baton Rouge area."

Most of that imported product will be available online. Companies will be managing distribution through their normal channels.

Over the last few months, families have been anxious to get their hands on formula to feed their children. Nicklas says those frantic phone calls have slowed.

The FDA continues to approve more infant formula for WIC families to help provide relief. Many brands online have store locators, including for international products.