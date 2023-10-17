State trooper who shot man in the back has her conviction expunged

BATON ROUGE- A Louisiana State Trooper who was convicted of obstruction of justice after shooting a man in the back had her record expunged.

The shooting happened in July of 2018, but Kasha Domingue was not formally charged with a crime until late 2020. She was fired from Louisiana State Police in 2021, about five months after her indictment on charges of illegal use of a weapon and aggravated second-degree battery. The shooting left Clifton Dilley paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair.

Last year, Domingue pleaded guilty to a charge of obstruction of justice, a misdemeanor. Domingue received six months on probation and must agree to never take on a law enforcement job again.

With her charges being expunged, many are wondering if that same agreement still applies.

District Attorney Hillar Moore said he could not discuss it due to the expungement. However, Domingue agreed to give up her POST certification. The Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement has a notation in her file showing it was surrendered.

All of this is coming to light, after Domingue appeared before the Louisiana State Police Commission last week. Robert Burns with Soundoff Louisiana filmed her saying this.

"The charges against me were dropped for aggravated second degree battery and illegal use of a weapon," Domingue told commissioners. "I admitted to obstruction, which is a misdemeanor, which has also been dismissed."

The night Domingue shot Dilley, she used her taser hours before on a different call.

Domingue's lawyer, Tommy Dewey, said she has no interest in ever working for law enforcement again.