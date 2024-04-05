State senator, Jewish coalition look to remove nitrogen gas from new Louisiana execution law

BATON ROUGE — A month after Gov. Jeff Landry signed a bill into law that would expand the methods by which the death penalty can be administered, a state senator has filed a bill to remove nitrogen gas from that list.

Sen. Katrina Jackson-Andrews filed SB 430 Tuesday to remove the use of nitrogen hypoxia from Louisiana’s execution law, which is set to go into effect July 1. The coalition Jews Against Gassing asked the Monroe Democrat to file the bill.

Jackson-Andrews and the coalition of Jewish organizations, faith leaders and practitioners say the state should not use the same execution methods the Nazis used during the Holocaust.

“Earlier this year, a majority of the legislature passed a law that would allow for the same methods of extermination that were used to murder those of Jewish descent. At this time, I believe that Louisiana must remain sensitive to the oppression that certain communities have suffered in the past and not promote methods that were used in an effort to eradicate an entire group of citizens,” Jackson-Andrews said.

Nitrogen gas execution has been criticized by anti-death penalty groups as inhumane and experimental, with the only time the method of execution has been used in America being this year in Alabama when a man was put to death for a murder-for-hire.

The Associated Press reported that the January execution using nitrogen gas had been expected to cause unconsciousness in seconds and death in minutes, but he death row inmate died 22 minutes after the procedure began. Despite this, state officials deemed the execution a success. The execution method has not been used since.