State Police: Pedestrian, 24, fatally struck by vehicle in Tangipahoa Parish crash Friday evening

KENTWOOD - A man was struck and killed as he was walking on a highway in Tangipahoa Parish Friday evening.

State Police said the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on LA 10 near North Jackson Road in Kentwood. It claimed the life of 24-year-old Timothy Warden Jr. of Loranger.

Troopers said Warden was wearing dark clothing and walking in the roadway when he was struck by an oncoming SUV.

Warden was severely injured and taken to a hospital where he later died. The driver of the SUV was wearing a seatbelt and wasn't hurt, police said.

Toxicology samples were taken from Warden and the driver as part of an ongoing investigation, but troopers don't suspect impairment as a factor in the crash.