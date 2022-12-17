51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
State Police: Pedestrian, 24, fatally struck by vehicle in Tangipahoa Parish crash Friday evening

49 minutes 13 seconds ago Saturday, December 17 2022 Dec 17, 2022 December 17, 2022 12:13 PM December 17, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

KENTWOOD - A man was struck and killed as he was walking on a highway in Tangipahoa Parish Friday evening.

State Police said the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on LA 10 near North Jackson Road in Kentwood. It claimed the life of 24-year-old Timothy Warden Jr. of Loranger.

Troopers said Warden was wearing dark clothing and walking in the roadway when he was struck by an oncoming SUV.

Warden was severely injured and taken to a hospital where he later died. The driver of the SUV was wearing a seatbelt and wasn't hurt, police said.

Toxicology samples were taken from Warden and the driver as part of an ongoing investigation, but troopers don't suspect impairment as a factor in the crash.

