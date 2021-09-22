Latest Weather Blog
State Police: Motorcyclist killed in Vermilion Parish crash
VERMILION PARISH - A Tuesday afternoon crash took the life of a 37-year-old man from Carencro, according to Louisiana State Police.
Authorities identified Gerry John Lasseigne as the victim of the deadly wreck.
Police say it was around 2 p.m. when Lasseigne was headed north on LA 343 on his 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a southbound 2011 Peterbilt 18-wheeler, driven by Michael Kagle of Texas, turned left onto LA 697 in front of Lasseigne.
At that moment, the motorcycle crashed into the 18-wheeler's right wheels near its cab.
According to authorities, Lasseigne was pronounced dead on the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office.
Trending News
Kagle was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was not injured. Police say the crash remains under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux: I-10 E closed to truckers in St. Charles Parish
-
News 2 Geaux: DCFS reports busy DSNAP phone lines
-
Funding for Bayou Manchac project to be introduced to Metro Council Wednesday
-
News 2 Geaux: One injured in Superdome roof fire
-
After summer of rescues and drownings, Livingston Parish outlines ordinance for river...