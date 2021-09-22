State Police: Motorcyclist killed in Vermilion Parish crash

VERMILION PARISH - A Tuesday afternoon crash took the life of a 37-year-old man from Carencro, according to Louisiana State Police.

Authorities identified Gerry John Lasseigne as the victim of the deadly wreck.

Police say it was around 2 p.m. when Lasseigne was headed north on LA 343 on his 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a southbound 2011 Peterbilt 18-wheeler, driven by Michael Kagle of Texas, turned left onto LA 697 in front of Lasseigne.

At that moment, the motorcycle crashed into the 18-wheeler's right wheels near its cab.

According to authorities, Lasseigne was pronounced dead on the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office.

Kagle was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was not injured. Police say the crash remains under investigation.