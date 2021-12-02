70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
State Police: Motorcyclist killed in Ascension Parish crash

Source: Louisiana State Police
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - A 56-year-old Prairieville man was killed in a motorcycle crash on LA Hwy 44 in Ascension Parish, Wednesday evening.

According to representatives with Louisiana State Police, the tragic crash occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. on LA Hwy 44, north of US Hwy 61.

An initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as the motorcyclist was headed south on LA Hwy 44 on a 2005 Harley Davidson Sportster. For reasons still under investigation, police say he did not brake while approaching stopped traffic and crashed into the back of a 2010 GMC Sierra.

The name of the man killed in the wreck has not been released as troopers must first notify his family.

The tragic crash remains under investigation.

