State police investigating deputy-involved shooting on Jones Creek Road Monday night

Tuesday, April 16 2019
BATON ROUGE - State police are investigating a shooting involving a deputy Monday night on Jones Creek Road.

LSP tells WBRZ a deputy was dispatched to Grand Family Dentistry on Jones Creek around 7:30 p.m. in regards to a suspicious person in a vehicle. After coming into contact with an occupant of the vehicle, the deputy discharged his firearm striking the subject.

The subject was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The deputy was uninjured.

The shooting remains under investigation.

