State police investigating deputy-involved shooting on Jones Creek Road Monday night
BATON ROUGE - State police are investigating a shooting involving a deputy Monday night on Jones Creek Road.
LSP tells WBRZ a deputy was dispatched to Grand Family Dentistry on Jones Creek around 7:30 p.m. in regards to a suspicious person in a vehicle. After coming into contact with an occupant of the vehicle, the deputy discharged his firearm striking the subject.
The subject was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The deputy was uninjured.
The shooting remains under investigation.
This is where Louisiana State Police is investigating a deputy-involved shooting off of Jones Creek. One person was transported to the hospital in stable condition. I’m waiting on someone from LSP to give me more information @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/Jjqw8huIMi— Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) April 16, 2019
