State Fire Marshal inspecting fireworks stands ahead of 4th of July celebrations

PORT ALLEN - The State Fire Marshal will inspect more than 100 fireworks stands in the Baton Rouge area over the next couple of weeks.

The stands are popping up all around town, just in time for July 4.

Wednesday afternoon, Corporal Garrett Reeves inspected the fireworks stand in Port Allen on LA1. Each stand is required by law to have a permit, a fire extinguisher and must follow a host of other rules pertaining to fireworks safety.

"We check the license. Make sure the business has a current license to operate that stand legally through the state Fire Marshal's Office," Reeves said.

In the Louisiana, fireworks stands can only sale class "C", which stands for common, fireworks.

"Roman candles you can only have a ten shot in Louisiana, ten shot and under. And bottle rockets have to be 15 inches and above," Corporal Reeves said as he checked all of the fireworks.

Each tent must also be 25 feet from a highway or public street and cannot be near any power lines.