Star UGA QB Stetson Bennett arrested on public intoxication charges in Dallas

DALLAS, TX - Star University of Georgia Quarterback, Stetson Bennett, was arrested early Sunday morning on a charge of public intoxication in Dallas, Texas.

According to police, the arrest happened around 6 a.m. Officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors in the area. When authorities arrived, the found Bennett and "determined he was intoxicated, " according to a police news release. The 25-year-old Quarterback was then arrested and taken to the city detention center.

The release did not specify if Bennett was the person banging on doors or where police located him.

Bennett led the Bulldogs to two back to back national championships, including a 65-7 win over TCU earlier this month.

This is a developing story.