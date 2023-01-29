64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Star UGA QB Stetson Bennett arrested on public intoxication charges in Dallas

1 hour 55 minutes ago Sunday, January 29 2023 Jan 29, 2023 January 29, 2023 10:28 AM January 29, 2023 in News
Source: WFAA News
By: Chris Lunkin

DALLAS, TX - Star University of Georgia Quarterback, Stetson Bennett, was arrested early Sunday morning on a charge of public intoxication in Dallas, Texas.

According to police, the arrest happened around 6 a.m. Officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors in the area. When authorities arrived, the found Bennett and "determined he was intoxicated, " according to a police news release. The 25-year-old Quarterback was then arrested and taken to the city detention center. 

The release did not specify if Bennett was the person banging on doors or where police located him. 

Bennett led the Bulldogs to two back to back national championships, including a 65-7 win over TCU earlier this month.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days