St. Vincent de Paul to implement health precautions during its Thanksgiving To-Go event

BATON ROUGE - Every November, St. Vincent de Paul celebrates Thanksgiving by offering free turkey dinners to those in need and though the pandemic will alter the non-profit's 2020's Thanksgiving meal giveaway, it won't bring the volunteer's charitable efforts to a complete halt.

By way of a Tuesday afternoon news release, the organization announced Tuesday that it would follow through with its annual tradition and "serve up turkey with all the trimmings (to-go) to people who, unfortunately, are in need of a helping hand-up."

Representatives with St. Vincent de Paul say events will officially kick off Wednesday, Nov. 25th at 1:30 p.m. with a socially distanced version of the 11th Annual Community Turkey Carving Contest at the St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room located at 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place.

The contest will feature a variety of community leaders, including Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, District Attorney Hillar Moore.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, only a few volunteers and a limited number staff will be working on this year's effort.

The free holiday meals will be available to the public on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 26) at to-go two locations:

(1) walk-thru at the St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room located at 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place (from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm) and

(2) drive-thru for the Holiday Helpers meal togo services at the Raising Cane’s River Center (from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm) at the St. Philip Street entrance (see map below).

Organizers ask that every guest wear a mask and practice social distancing.

St. Vincent de Paul also notes that all of the turkeys for this year’s events were provided by the Congregation B’nai Israel.

A map that details the "St. Vincent de Paul Holiday Helpers Thanksgiving Meal Drive-Thru" is below.