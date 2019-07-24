Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Madison Prep Chargers

BATON ROUGE- After a losing in the quarterfinals last season, head coach Landry Williams and the Madison Prep Chargers are expecting big things with plenty of talent returning.

14 of 22 starters return for this season including returning quarterback Zeon Criss who helped lead them to a 6-7 record last season.

The dynamic defensive back duo of Major Burns and Joel Williams will lead the defense as ball hawks in the secondary.

"Inexperience at the cornerback position can cost you a lot, said Williams. " We to put those guys in a position to make plays for us."

Line play for this team might be an issue as this team tries to work their way through class 6-3A in 2019.