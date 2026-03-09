Latest Weather Blog
Girls' Marsh Madness recap: Zachary, Southern Lab still on top
HAMMOND, La. - Girls' Marsh Madness ended this past weekend in Hammond and multiple local schools took home state titles.
In Division IV Select, Southern Lab held off J.S. Clark to win its third straight state championship. While the Kittens authored the third part of a dynasty, U-High ended a drought. The Cubs held off Madison Prep to win the program's third state title.
Up in Division I Non-Select, Zachary held off Slidell to win its second consecutive title. Senior guard Ava Raymond hit a shot in the final seconds to get the Broncos the win.
In Non-Select Division III, French Settlement won its first title since 1964.
Girls' Marsh Madness Champions (Non-Select):
Division I: Zachary
Division II: Wossman
Division III: French Settlement
Division IV: Merryville
Girls' Marsh Madness Champions (Select):
Division I: John Curtis Christian
Division II: U-High
Division III: Rosepine
Division IV: Southern Lab
