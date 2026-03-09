SPARE NOTES: Amazing Week Of Bowling Scores

BATON ROUGE - To say there have been some pretty special moments this week by youth bowlers in our state may be an understatement.

It really went to another level on the opening day of the state youth championships at All Star in Baton Rouge Saturday when one of the state’s top bowlers, Caroline Engeron of Albany, in her doubles competition posted games of 279, 290 and 245 for an impressive, awesome, whatever you want to call it, 814 series.

As far as numbers, it won’t be recognized as a state high school record since it wasn’t in direct high school competition, but it is certainly higher than the state high school record of Olivia Bares of Archbishop Chapelle of 794 set in the 2023-24 season.

Ironically, another Chapelle teammate this week, Alexandra Young, set the 2-game state record on Monday with games of 279 and 289 for a 568 total as part of this week of high scores.

Back to the Engeron series which follows her recent win late last month in the U18 Girls Grand Prix Championship in Houma. We are still researching and need to determine the exact rules regarding this but Engeron’s series is higher than what we believe is the women’s city record of 813 by Haley Young.

There was a precedent many years ago when a youth bowler in New Orleans had a higher series than the men’s state high and the youth score was recognized by most as the male state record.

We are certainly not aware of any female youth bowler who has posted a higher series in this state. And for those of you wondering, the state record for women is held by New Orleans bowler Shannon Duplantis, who posted an 867.

That’s not all that happened this week as also on Monday East Ascension bowler Royce Wheat rolled a perfect 300 game. Wheat’s 12th and final shot was dead flush in the pocket and the 203 average bowler finished with 672 for the series.

There have now been four 300s and one 800 this year in high school bowling by the way. Aidan Franks of Hammond has the 800 and one of the 300s (in different series).

Also, it appears that the average cut for singles is approaching its highest in state history. If the cut was made Monday, it would be 189 for boys and 151 for girls.

Entering the next-to-last week of prep bowling, things are becoming a little clearer in the power rankings, sort of. In Division I boys/coed, St. Amant is in a solid 7th in the state with EA at 11. Then it gets interesting – Dutchtown and Catholic of Baton Rouge, which has made a huge move of late, are 16-17 and Denham Springs is No. 19.

Dutchtown bowled Denham Springs Monday and that could be pivotal. Catholic next week will close the season with St. Amant and Denham has an out-of-region match with Holy Cross that may help their ranking. Lot to decipher.

In Division II (4A & below), Episcopal remains one at 14.22, but defending champion Shaw is second at 13.75. University High is third at 13.21 and those are the three undefeated teams in the division. French Settlement is fourth, Madison Prep ninth and St. Michael the Archangel and Glen Oaks are 16-17.

Episcopal and U-High meet on March 18 and seeding could be on the line more than anything to possibly avoid bowling Shaw until the state finals.

In girls, Saint Joseph’s Academy remains third with St. Amant eight, Albany 10 with Denham Springs 11 and Dutchtown 12. St. Amant has two matches left with Dutchtown and Denham and Dutchtown girls are also meeting Monday. So, there is a lot of seeding ups and downs to be decided.

U.S. Open

All I have to say is I have never seen so many 7-10 leaves in a four-match TV show as there was Sunday in the finals of the U.S. Open. Anthony Simonsen stepped up in the 10th needing three strikes to force a final game rolloff. He buried the first two shots and on his final toss, he hit the pocket just a touch off and left the pocket 7-10.

That gave the title to first-time winner Patrick Dombrowski in a 197-195 at Royal Pin Woodland in Indianapolis. Dombrowski won $100,000 and the coveted green jacket.

More next Monday.

Until then, good luck and good bowling,

Kent Lowe