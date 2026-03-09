Morgan City Police Department says missing 16-year-old girl may be in New Iberia

MORGAN CITY — The Morgan City Police Department said Monday that a missing 16-year-old girl they've been searching for since last month is believed to be in Iberia Parish, 50 miles away.

Margret Sharon Ryan was last seen the night of Feb. 23 in the area of Garber Street in Morgan City. Investigators believe that Ryan may now be located in the New Iberia area.

According to investigators, Ryan may have changed her appearance in an attempt to avoid being identified. Ryan is described as a white 5-foot-1, 100-pound girl with blue eyes. It is believed that her hair may currently be blonde.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Morgan City Police Department at 985-380-4605.