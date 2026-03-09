Latest Weather Blog
LSU women's basketball assistant coach Gary Redus II leaving Tigers for Rutgers head coaching job
BATON ROUGE — LSU women's basketball assistant coach Gary Redus II is leaving the Tigers for a head coaching job at Rutgers.
Redus' new job was announced Monday morning on Rutgers women's basketball's social media accounts.
A decision has yet to be made about when Redus will be formally leaving LSU, but that could come later this week, WBRZ Sports 2 learned.
Coach G is leaving the LSU bench, a decision on when he actually leaves LSU is still pending and could come later this week https://t.co/9bvv0uG0Un— Michael Cauble (@Cauble) March 9, 2026
Redus joined the women's basketball team at LSU ahead of the 2022-23 season during coach Kim Mulkey's second season.
As of Monday, March 9, LSU women's basketball is 27-5.
LSU's former president, William F. Tate IV, left LSU in 2025 for a leadership role at Rutgers.
