Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Donaldsonville Tigers

After a 5-5 2018 regular season record capped off with a first round playoff loss, Donaldsonville believes that 2019 will be a year of rebuilding. They'll have to do regroup with very few seniors; less than five on the offensive side.

On the flip side, they return 16 total players (9 offense, 7 defense). Offensively, everything will go through sophomore quarterback Treveyon Brown who started under center as a freshman. His backfield mates at running back, Raeland Johnson and Tyrese Ester, will look to take the pressure off the youngster's shoulders. Head coach Brian Richardson, who enters his 4th season at the helm for the Tigers, says the offense will be more run heavy than usual having had so much talent at wide receiver lost due to graduation.