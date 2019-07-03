Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Central Private Red Hawks

BATON ROUGE- After playing in the Mississippi Private League for the last 50 years, the Central Private Redhawks will join the LHSAA as part of 6-1A in 2019.

The main reason this move was made was to decrease the amount of travel for teams.

Head Coach Robbie Mahfouz and his team are coming off a 4-5 season, but return 6 players on offense and 7 on defense as they transition to a new league.

They will have to do it with a first year starting quarterback, who will utilize the athleticism and speed of running back Kaleb Fontenot and an experienced offensive line.

On defense, linebacker Mason Daily will lead things. He is a special talent that coach Mahfouz believes has the talent to get some looks from college teams.