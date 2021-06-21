76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sports2-a-Days Preview: Woodlawn Panthers

35 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, June 21 2021 Jun 21, 2021 June 21, 2021 8:34 PM June 21, 2021 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-tv
By: WBRZ Sports

Woodlawn had a super productive season in 2020, winning half of their games. Problem is they played just four. But former LSU quarterback Marcus Randall knows that if there was ever a time to have a fantastic year, it's this year. Nine returners on offense and five on defense with one of those nine being highly touted quarterback Rickie Collins.

Trending News

All of Woodlawn's skill guys return including all three running backs. Marcus Randall has 110 players on the roster which is the biggest team he's had since being at Woodlawn.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days