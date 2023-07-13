Sports2-a-Days Preview: U-High Cubs

BATON ROUGE - Coming off a DIII select Semi Final loss to Dunham in 2022, U-High head coach Andy Martin has made focus and attention to detail a huge part of the Cubs preparation for the upcoming 2023 season.

"I think it's helped us stay focused a lot this year. We were so young last year, a lot those guys learned from that," said the Cubs head coach.

Leading the charge will be junior linebacker/running back Keylan Moses. A top 100 recruit nationally whose offer list includes LSU, Alabama, Auburn, and Colorado just to name a few will be looked upon to lead a talented and stout defense that returns 7 starters as well as double dip on an offensive unit that boasts 7 returners as well.