Sports2-a-Days Preview: U-High Cubs

37 minutes 17 seconds ago Thursday, July 13 2023 Jul 13, 2023 July 13, 2023 10:51 PM July 13, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

BATON ROUGE - Coming off a DIII select Semi Final loss to Dunham in 2022, U-High head coach Andy Martin has made focus and attention to detail a huge part of the Cubs preparation for the upcoming 2023 season. 

"I think it's helped us stay focused a lot this year. We were so young last year,  a lot those guys learned from that," said the Cubs head coach. 

Leading the charge will be junior linebacker/running back Keylan Moses. A top 100 recruit nationally whose offer list includes LSU, Alabama, Auburn, and Colorado just to name a few will be looked upon to lead a talented and stout defense that returns 7 starters as well as double dip on an offensive unit that boasts 7 returners as well. 

