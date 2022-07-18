75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sports2-a-Days: Central Wildcats

1 hour 51 minutes 28 seconds ago Sunday, July 17 2022 Jul 17, 2022 July 17, 2022 10:57 PM July 17, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

Sid Edwards is entering his 17th year at Central as head coach, his 36th overall. He'll start it with a quarterback battle for the first time in seven years. But when you have an All District performer at running back like Glen Cage your offense is automatically in good hands.

