Special delivery: Game ball on its way to Bayou Classic via traditional BR-to-NOLA run

BATON ROUGE - Before the sun came up, the run was on.

The annual ROTC Football Run got underway at 5:30 a.m. Friday in Baton Rouge.

Members of the ROTC programs from Southern and Grambling universities are taking turns toting the pigskin to New Orleans, where it is expected to arrive at the Caesars Superdome about 1 p.m.

Later Friday, thousands will turn out for one of the highlights of the weekend: the Bayou Classic Greek Show and Battle of the Bands. That's set for 6 p.m.

The game itself will happen Saturday. A fan festival gets underway at 9 a.m. and the 50th Annual Bayou Classic football game kicks off at 1 p.m.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS