69°
Latest Weather Blog
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital in Livingston Parish wreck involving 18-wheeler, SUV
SATSUMA - A motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital on Sunday afternoon after a wreck involving an 18-wheeler and an SUV.
The Town of Livingston Police Department said the victim was seriously injured but in stable condition.
Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash, which happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of interstate 12 near the Satsuma exit.
Video from the crash site showed a wrecked motorcycle in the middle of the road.
Trending News
No more information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Son of Iran's late supreme leader has been named his successor
-
Partial government shutdown begins to affect travelers in Louisiana
-
Plaquemine Fire Department renames station to honor family that has served the...
-
Car crashes into home on Keel Avenue
-
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital in Livingston Parish wreck involving 18-wheeler, SUV
Sports Video
-
Ice cold: LSU baseball loses rubber match to Sacramento State
-
The bats are alive: LSU baseball smashes past Sacramento state
-
LSU has 15 former players on preliminary rosters for 2026 MLB Spring...
-
Flau'Jae Johnson debuts signature sneakers ahead of SEC Tournament
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan becomes free agent for first time since 2011 NFL...