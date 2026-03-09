75°
Highland Road-Chimes Street intersection closed as crews conduct repairs on roadway near LSU
BATON ROUGE — The intersection of Highland Road and Chimes Street just off LSU's campus is closed for the week as crews conduct repairs on the street.
The closure started Saturday, March 7, at 6 a.m. The full closure will be in effect through Sunday, March 15, at 6 p.m.
According to city-parish records, traffic, including emergency vehicles, will need to take an alternate route from Dalyrmple Drive to East State Street or Lake Street to West State Street.
The construction is part of the Street Rehabilitation Program and will see crews dig out the intersection and put in a concrete patch.
The closure coincides with LSU's spring break. Campus reopens on Monday, March 16.
